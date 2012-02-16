Sip This, Skip That: What to Drink When You're Out

Leslie Barrie
February 16, 2012
Sip or skip?

If you're trying to lose weight, eating all the right foods will only get you so far. Make smart drink swaps next time you’re out to save yourself from extra, unwanted calories.
Coffee drinks

At Olive Garden

Sip it: Caffé la Toscana Coffee (0 calories; 0 grams of fat)

Skip it: Caffé Mocha (400 calories; 11 grams of fat)
Dessert drinks

At Denny’s

Sip it: Hot Chocolate (100 calories; 2 grams of fat)

Skip it: Oreo Blender Blaster (890 calories; 44 grams of fat)
Lemonade drinks

At Applebee’s

Sip it: Tropicana Lemonade (100 calories; 0 grams of fat)

Skip it: Frozen Lemonade (250–260 calories; 0 grams of fat)
Fruity drinks

At California Pizza Kitchen

Sip it: Cranberry Cooler (49 calories; 0 grams of saturated fat)

Skip it: Pineapple Colada (463 calories; 12 grams of saturated fat)

