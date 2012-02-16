Sip This, Skip That: What to Drink When You're Out
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Weight Loss
Sip This, Skip That: What to Drink When You're Out
Leslie Barrie
February 16, 2012
1 of 5
Getty Images
Sip or skip?
If you're trying to lose weight, eating all the right foods will only get you so far. Make smart drink swaps next time you’re out to save yourself from extra, unwanted calories.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Corbis
Coffee drinks
At Olive Garden
Sip it:
Caffé la Toscana Coffee (0 calories; 0 grams of fat)
Skip it:
Caffé Mocha (400 calories; 11 grams of fat)
3 of 5
Getty Images
Dessert drinks
At Denny’s
Sip it:
Hot Chocolate (100 calories; 2 grams of fat)
Skip it:
Oreo Blender Blaster (890 calories; 44 grams of fat)
Advertisement
4 of 5
Istockphoto
Lemonade drinks
At Applebee’s
Sip it:
Tropicana Lemonade (100 calories; 0 grams of fat)
Skip it:
Frozen Lemonade (250–260 calories; 0 grams of fat)
Advertisement
5 of 5
Getty Images
Fruity drinks
At California Pizza Kitchen
Sip it:
Cranberry Cooler (49 calories; 0 grams of saturated fat)
Skip it:
Pineapple Colada (463 calories; 12 grams of saturated fat)
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up