9 Ways to Fight Asthma and Allergies

Allergy shots

Allergy shots, or "immunotherapy" can be helpful in mild-to-moderate allergic asthma. The first step is to get a skin test to identify your allergens. Then you get a shot containing a small amount of the allergen (say, cat dander) about once a week. Four to six months later, you begin maintenance shots once every three-to-four weeks. Eventually, your body becomes desensitized to the substance, but this can take up to five years, says Dr. Poole. And it's not clear how effective the shots are for anything other than hayfever, adds Dr. Grayson.