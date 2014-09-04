Jillian Michaels' Top 5 Shape-Up Moves

1 of 6 Andrew Macpherson

A fitness guru's workout tips

Some women are under the impression that they’ll bulk up if they strength-train. This isn’t the case. In actuality, strength-training helps boost metabolism and maintain lean muscle mass as we age.



This core-based workout from celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels uses body weight and forces the synergy of multiple muscle groups. It improves balance, agility, flexibility, and power to maintain a healthy physique, fend off disease, and fight off the effects of aging.



Do 3 sets 4 times a week.