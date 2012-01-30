How to Eat a Low-Fiber Diet

3 of 10 Getty Images

Cook your veggies

On this diet, most raw fruits and vegetables are off limits. One way to fit them in is by eating ones that are cooked or canned.



"With many of these, when they are cooked, there will still be fiber, but not as much residue," says Jeannie Gazzaniga-Moloo, a registered dietician and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



Vegetables like spinach, butternut squash, pumpkin, parsnips, and carrots should be fine if eaten this way. Potatoes can be eaten without their skins, and broccoli and kale are okay too, if cooked very soft.