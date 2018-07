How to Eat a Low-Fiber Diet

If you eat as wide a variety of foods as possible on this diet, you should be able to get the vitamins and minerals you need each day. But Gazzaniga-Moloo says it can be difficult to get vitamin B12, calcium, folic acid, and iron, so you may need to take a vitamin supplement. (Check out 10 Vitamins You May Need if You Have Crohn's .)This diet will also slow down your bowels, so you may want to drink more water and other liquids that you can tolerate to avoid constipation.