A Guide to Crohn's Disease Drugs

Budesonide

Budesonide (Entocort) is a corticosteroid that tends to have fewer side effects. "The liver metabolizes it very, very quickly," says Dr. DeCross. "It's useful in mild-to-moderate cases and can be used for weeks to months without getting into prednisone side effects."



Entocort targets the ileum (the lower part of the small intestine) and the first part of the large intestine. But Entocort is not nearly as powerful as prednisone so it's not likely to be as helpful in people with severe Crohn's disease, says Dr. DeCross.