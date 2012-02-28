Want to look even better in your clothes? Stacy London, co-founder of Style for Hire, shares the strategies that work on all women.
Pick prints in proportion to your shape
Mix up prints Go ahead—combine prints. Just keep them in the same color family so your outfit is visually cohesive. If you have an hourglass shape try a large pattern in a soft palette on your bottom half.
Advertisement
2 of 6Alex Beauchesne
Make it fitted
Whether the pattern is big or small, shape is key. See how this dress hugs Claudia's curves and shows off her waist?
This all-over pattern works because it has great pops of color that flatter her skin tone.
3 of 6Alex Beauchesne
Own a pair of dark straight-leg jeans
Mix in colors for day
For moms on the go, a printed scarf can be an instant outfit-maker—it completes any look.
Layering on a cool piece (like this bold blue jacket) keeps basic denim interesting and modern.
"Straight leg" means they're slim enough to tuck into boots, but not a skinny jean, which tapers completely at the ankle.
To tell, fold the hem of the jean to the knee—if the width is the same, they're straight.
Advertisement
4 of 6Alex Beauchesne
Add shine for night
Most flattering for all: A dark wash with no fading, and a mid-rise waist, which sits two finger widths below the belly button (so a short top won't reveal skin).
Dark jeans are easy to dress up: Just add a silky blouse and metallic accessories and you’re ready for a night out.
Advertisement
5 of 6Alex Beauchesne
Play up your waist
Belt it
What's your best belt? If you're short waisted, go with a skinny one. Longer-waisted women should go for a thicker belt.
No matter what your body type, always accent the smallest part of your torso—usually just under your rib cage—to create a nipped-in middle.
Advertisement
6 of 6Alex Beauchesne
Block it
This black bar acts like a belt, accenting your waist and giving you a great shape.
This is color-blocking at its best. It’s not just defining her waist: The vertical black line makes her look extra long and lean.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.