Skip the milk

“One thing across the board that would be true of almost everyone who has Crohn’s disease is that they are unlikely to tolerate dairy products in a flare,” Rosenau says.



If that’s true for you, skip milkshakes or Carnation Breakfast Essentials, which contains nonfat milk, and go for Ensure or Boost, which contain milk protein but not lactose. Or you can make smoothies with lactose-free dairy or soy products.



After a flare, try to reintroduce dairy such as yogurt, to see if you can tolerate it, Rosenau says.