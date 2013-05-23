The Better Sex Workout

4 of 5 Jason Lee

For stay-on-top-all night strength

Try: Spider-man push-ups



"This move puts more force on your arms than a regular push-up," says Amanda Russell, fitness instructor at Equinox in New York City. "By doing it, you’ll be better able to hold yourself up in different positions."



• Assume a push-up position, with your arms straight (drop your knees if this is too challenging). As you bend your arms to lower your body, bend your left knee and bring it toward your left tricep.



• Bring the left leg back to starting position as you push up, then repeat on the right side. Do 2 sets of 10–15.