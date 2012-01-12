4 New Household Uses For Vodka

Vodka isn’t just for cocktails: It removes mold, brightens clothes, and doubles as a skin toner (yes, really).
DIY dry cleaner
There’s nothing worse than pulling a must-wear blouse from your closet, only to discover it has a funky scent. Enter vodka: "The alcohol neutralizes the odor-causing bacteria on your clothes," says Kim Barnouin, author of
Skinny Bitch: Home, Beauty & Style.
Because vodka’s clear, it won’t stain your shirt or even leave a scent. Simply put a little in a spray bottle, spritz away, then let dry in a well-ventilated place.
It sounds strange, but
it works (we tested it!).
Clear skin potion
If you run out of astringent, you can clean and constrict your pores in a pinch with vodka.
Mix up this DIY skin solution from Jeannette Graf, MD, a New York–based dermatologist: Brew an 8-ounce mug of green tea, let cool, then add 1/4 teaspoon of vodka. Dunk a cotton ball in and swab away: The alcohol tightens your skin and the green tea’s catechins soothe it, Dr. Graf explains, giving you clearer skin.
Green grime-buster
It’s a most unlikely eco cleaner, but "vodka, like vinegar, can
be used as a nontoxic, less harsh cleaning aid," says Chris Tackett, a green living expert and senior editor at Treehugger.com.
Put a
little on a clean rag and run it over your sinks, counters—whatever. It even helps nix mold and mildew, Tackett adds, making it great for cleaning your bathroom.
And don’t worry: Since vodka’s odorless, your home won’t smell like a frat house post-party.
Pie secret weapon
Is your pie crust more cakey than flaky? Just add vodka.
"It makes dough moist and easy to handle, resulting in a perfectly flaky crust," says Caroline Wright, chef and author of Twenty Dollar Twenty Minute Meals.
The spirit prevents the dough from forming too much gluten (what toughens an overworked crust). Sub in 1 tablespoon
of vodka for every third tablespoon of water, Wright advises.
It evaporates as it bakes, so you aren’t left with a hint of the hooch.
Bye-bye, bad hair!
Because it has a low pH, vodka can help de-frizz your strands, Dr. Graf says. Add
one shot to a 12-ounce conditioner (avoid those for color-treated hair). Shake well and apply a few times a month.
