Stretch it out

Dragging? Try this invigorating stretch: Stand in a doorway, facing forward with feet several inches apart, and reach to the sides of the frame. Grab the frame with your fingers, then push your chest forward until you feel a stretch in your torso and back; hold for 30 seconds.



"This stretch stimulates the sympathetic nervous system," explains Timothy McCall, MD, a yoga instructor in Oakland, California, "so it’s energizing for the body and mind."