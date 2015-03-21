7 Nutrition-Rich Juice Recipes

On a juice cleanse? Try our fresh and simple juice and smoothie recipes made from whole fruits and vegetables.

Caroline Wright
March 21, 2015
Juice blender bender

Good news: You don't need a juicer to whip up refreshing and super healthy drinks. All our recipes can be made in your blender—so no specialty equipment is needed. Because of the fiber in fresh fruit and vegetable purées, these concoctions vary in thickness: You can adjust to your taste preference simply by adding a little water. And no matter which juice you choose, you'll get good-for-you benefits in every sip.

Want a smoothie instead?
Combine 1 cup juice from any recipe, 1 cup ice cubes, 1/2 cup low-fat plain yogurt, and 1 medium peeled banana in a blender. Purée until smooth.
Power Gulp

This green goodie sneaks in a dose of iron (you need extra during your period and pregnancy), key for healthy blood cell and muscle function. It also delivers more than your daily rec of vitamin K—another must for blood and bone health.

Ingredients: Kale, green grapes, cucumber, Granny Smith apple

Calories: 110

Try this recipe: Power Gulp
Total Health Booster

A swig of this vitamin-packed (A, B, C, E) beverage fuels your whole body. It even fights aging: Lutein plus vitamins A and C up collagen production (for strong bones and younger-looking skin).

Ingredients: Apple, pears, cherries

Calories: 192

Try this recipe: Total Health Booster
Antioxidant Supreme

Antioxidants in berries boast potent anti-aging benefits.

Ingredients: Blueberries, strawberries, mango

Calories: 151

Try this recipe: Antioxidant Supreme
Energy Upper

Natural fruit sugars give you an instant boost, and electrolyte-loaded coconut water helps keep you hydrated.

Ingredients: Lychees in syrup, peaches, coconut water

Calories: 105

Try this recipe: Energy Upper
Immune Booster

Ward off colds with this vitamin bomb! The kiwis alone pack nearly twice your daily vitamin C—and the citrus delivers even more of the cold-busting vitamin.

Ingredients: Grapefruit, oranges, kiwis

Calories: 156

Try this recipe: Immune Booster

Related video: Immune Booster Juice  
Post-Workout Refueler

Almonds' protein helps build and repair muscle. Plus, the potassium (twice as much as you get in two bananas) balances your electrolytes and fluids.

Ingredients: Oranges, almonds, sweet potato, apple

Calories: 231

Try this recipe: Post-Workout Refueler
Detox

High-fiber root veggies and fruit keep things moving through the digestive tract, while ginger calms your stomach.

Ingredients: Ginger, beet, carrots, apple

Calories: 155

Try this recipe: Detox

