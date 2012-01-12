What's That Itch Down There?
Home
Mind & Body
What's That Itch Down There?
Health.com
January 12, 2012
1 of 6
Getty Images
Gyno problems, spotted
Different gyno problems can have symptoms so similar that even doctors may have a hard time figuring out what’s going on. Here’s a quick primer.
Advertisement
2 of 6
Getty Images
Yeast infection
Cause:
Overgrowth of fungus; can be brought on by antibiotics, birth control pills, menstruation, and pregnancy, among other things
Symptoms:
Burning, itching; a white, lumpy discharge
Treatment:
OTC or prescription anti-fungal medication
3 of 6
Getty Images
Trichomoniasis
Cause:
Sexually transmitted parasite
Symptoms:
Burning, itching; a green, frothy discharge
Treatment:
Antibiotics
Advertisement
4 of 6
Getty Images
Bacterial vaginosis
Cause:
An imbalance in the "good" and "bad" bacteria of the vagina caused by unknown factors (smoking, douching, and having a new sex partner are all thought to increase your risk)
Symptoms:
Bad, sometimes fishy odor; yellow or grayish discharge; may cause burning or itching
Treatment:
Antibiotics
Advertisement
5 of 6
Getty Images
Allergic vaginitis
Cause:
Irritation from ingredients in spermicide, scented products like tampons and pads, or laundry detergent
Symptoms:
Burning, itching; non-smelly discharge
Treatment:
Identifying and stopping use of the allergen
Advertisement
6 of 6
Getty Images
Vaginal atrophy
Cause:
Thinning and inflammation of the vaginal tissues due to a drop in estrogen during menopause (and sometimes breast-feeding)
Symptoms:
Burning, itching; pain during sex
Treatment:
OTC or prescription vaginal moisturizers
