Get Gorgeous Hair With Conditioner

Skip your roots—really

If your style requires volume or you find that the hair near your scalp gets oily quickly, avoid moisturizing there.



"Hair at the roots is conditioned on its own by the natural oils from your scalp," says Kattia Solano, owner of Butterfly Studio Salon in New York City. "It’s also healthier, as it hasn’t been exposed to as much heat styling and coloring."



When applying daily conditioner, start at the ends (where most damage occurs), then run what’s left on your hands through the rest of your hair, avoiding the first two inches at your scalp. Leave on for at least three to five minutes before rinsing.