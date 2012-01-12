Spice Up Your Beauty Routine with Ginger

Diana Cerqueira
January 12, 2012
1 of 8 Claire Benoist

Just add ginger

Spice up your beauty routine with this magic ingredient for hair and skin.
2 of 8 Getty Images

Age-busting superfood

Ginger doesn’t just add a kick to your favorite recipes—it can get you gorgeous, too! The exotic root is rich in age-fighting antioxidants, plus it “boosts blood flow to the scalp and skin, which smooths out the appearance of cellulite and evens skin tone,” says Marlo Mittler, RD.

To reap its beauty benefits, enjoy a little ginger daily—cook with fresh ginger, sprinkle ginger root powder over applesauce or steamed veggies, or sip a warm mug of ginger tea.
3 of 8 Claire Benoist

Pucker up

Unlike plumpers that sting and irritate, DuWop Tinted Prime Lip Venom in Samba ($20; shop.duwop.com) gently boosts your lips with a blend of cinnamon, ginger, and wintergreen (there’s a slight warming sensation).
4 of 8 Claire Benoist

Spa moment

Brighten your day—and skin—with Thymes Wild Ginger Body Lotion ($24; thymes.com). The shea butter and honey-infused moisturizer softens skin without being goopy, but it’s the zingy ginger scent that’ll really get you going.
5 of 8 Claire Benoist

Glow getter

Slather on Super by Dr. Nicholas Perricone 3-Minute Facial ($50; sephora.com), let it sit for (you guessed it) three minutes, then rinse.

Ginger root extract, an anti-inflammatory, calms puffiness and amps up blood flow to your skin, giving you a natural glow.
6 of 8 Claire Benoist

So-smooth skin

Kate Somerville Nourish Daily Moisturizer ($65; sephora.com) is the only face lotion you’ll need: It’s packed with spot- fading ginger and orange extracts, as well as youth-boosting vitamins A, C, and E. Plus, it sinks in superfast and isn’t the least bit greasy.
7 of 8 Claire Benoist

So long, cellulite!

Cellulite won’t stand a chance with Origins Incredible Spreadable Ginger Scrub ($27; origins.com). Massage it into damp skin, focusing on areas like your thighs and butt.

Circulation-boosting ginger works to reduce the appearance of dimples.
8 of 8 Claire Benoist

Hair hero

When you’re fed up with fading color or brittle hair, wash with Rusk Calm Guarana and Ginger Nourishing Shampoo ($15; Ulta stores). Ginger adds a megadose of moisture.

