Ideal vs. Great Deal: Eyebrow Boosters

"Talk about a multitasker! This four-in-one brow pencil houses a smudge-proof brow filler, built-in sharpener, brow brush, and tweezers.
I was sold at first swipe."
Advertisement
2 of 6Claire Benoist
Great deal: Brow fillers
Revlon Brow Fantasy ($8; drugstores)
"I’ve tried a zillion brow pencils over the
years and have finally found one that’s easy
to blend, so it looks
really natural! Love that this dual-ended must-have comes with a brush-on gel to keep my brows in place."
3 of 6Claire Benoist
Ideal: Brow kits
Urban Decay Brow Box ($29; urbandecay.com)
"This bite-size kit packs in two powders (use the lighter one on your whole brow, add the darker color just to the arch), a tiny brush, mini tweezers, and wax. I love that I can use the mirror to touch up on the go."