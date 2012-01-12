Get Silky, Smooth Skin All Winter Long

When it comes to moisturizing your body, it’s not just what you slather on, but when you do it. "Applying lotion to dry skin before you shower will prevent the drying effect of soap and hot water. The more, the better," says Alex Khadavi, MD, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.Look for a hydrator with ceramides or hyaluronic acid to help skin retain moisture, and reapply post-shower. He recommends($15; drugstores). "It helps repair the skin’s barrier and brings moisture back in."