5 Ways to Avoid a Post-Holiday Heart Attack

Don't drink too much

You hear a lot about how alcohol in moderation is good for your heart. What you may not know is that too much is clearly bad.



Knocking back too many drinks can raise blood pressure in the long term and trigger atrial fibrillation—an irregular heatbeat that can cause weaknesss, dizziness, and chest pain—in the short term.



"There are huge campaigns not to drink and drive during the holidays, but no one talks about the heart dangers," says Samin Sharma, MD, director of interventional cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, in New York City.