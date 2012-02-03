5 Great New Classes to Get You Fit

1 of 6 Guillaume Reynaud/folio-id.com

Make fat-burning fun

Does your usual workout seem like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day—just more of the same old, same old? Then try one (or all!) of these five fun, fresh classes that some of the fitest women in Hollywood are taking. Not only will they breathe new life into your gym time, helping you stay motivated, but they’ll also keep your body burning more calories all winter long.