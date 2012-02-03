5 Great New Classes to Get You Fit

Rozalynn S. Frazier
February 03, 2012
1 of 6 Guillaume Reynaud/folio-id.com

Make fat-burning fun

Does your usual workout seem like a scene from the movie Groundhog Day—just more of the same old, same old? Then try one (or all!) of these five fun, fresh classes that some of the fitest women in Hollywood are taking. Not only will they breathe new life into your gym time, helping you stay motivated, but they’ll also keep your body burning more calories all winter long.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

SoulCycle

Calories burned: 500–700 per 45-minute class

Celeb poster child: Kelly Ripa

Think high-octane spiritual journey on a stationary bike. Illuminated by candlelight, you’ll spend 45 minutes doing a mix of heart-pumping cardio and full-body toning peppered with empowering affirmations that’ll make you feel unstoppable. Ride on!

You’ll find biking bliss in California, Florida, and New York; more studios (Connecticut and New Jersey) are coming this year. To locate a studio, go to soul-cycle.com.
3 of 6 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Barre classes

Calories burned: 400–500 per 1-hour class

Celeb poster child: Zooey Deschanel

This barre-based toning done in micro-movements (up an inch, down an inch) targets the butt, legs, and core so you can sculpt a dancer’s body. Most classes last about an hour, incorporate upper body work, and use props like exercise balls and hand weights. Trust us—you’ll feel the burn.

Plié in studios like Pure Barre (purebarre.com) and Cardio Barre (cardiobarre.com) or at gyms like Equinox (equinox.com) and Crunch (crunch.com).
Advertisement
4 of 6 John Shearer/Getty Images

TRX suspension training

Calories burned: About 500 per 1-hour class

Celeb poster child: Jennifer Lopez

Since each of the kick-butt moves you do with the adjustable TRX straps can be made easier or harder by simply changing your body angle (genius!), anyone from couch potato to star athlete can get an amazing head-to-toe workout. One hour-long class and you’ll be hooked.

Tons of clubs across the country offer strap sessions that range from circuit-style cardio to strenuous strength-building; check your local gyms to find one.
Advertisement
5 of 6 James Devaney/Getty Images

Barry’s Bootcamp

Calories burned: 800–1,000 per 1-hour class

Celeb poster child: Katie Holmes

Low lights and loud music set the mood in this hour-long class, which pairs treadmill intervals with strength-training (you switch every 15 minutes). Yep, it’s hard-core, but the atmosphere is actually supportive—no mean drill-sergeant instructors here.

Right now you can get your boot-camp on in California, New York, and Norway; a Nashville location opens this spring. Go to barrysbootcamp.com.
Advertisement
6 of 6 James Devaney/Getty Images

CrossFit

Calories burned: About 200 per 20-minute session*

Celeb poster child: Cameron Diaz

Super-short (usually 20 minutes or less) and intense, these workouts may have you climbing ropes and sprinting one day, then doing handstand push-ups and lifting weights the next. Many of the hardest routines are named after women (Angie, Diane). We love this woman power!

No matter where you are, you’ll likely find a CrossFit "box" (read: studio). Game? Check out crossfit.com.

*estimated, as CrossFit does not calculate calories burned

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up