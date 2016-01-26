The Top Fat-Burning Foods

Certain foods have a very high thermogenic effect, so you literally burn calories as you chew.
More
Health.com
January 26, 2016
1 of 7
Boost your metabolism
It’s true: Certain foods have a very high thermogenic effect, so you literally
scorch calories as you chew. Other eats contain nutrients and compounds
that stoke your metabolic fire. Feed your metabolism with these.
Rich in calcium and vitamin D, these help preserve and build muscle mass—essential for maintaining a robust metabolism.
Advertisement
5 of 7
Green tea
Drinking four cups of green tea a day helped people shed more
than six pounds in eight weeks, the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reports. Credit EGCG, a compound in the brew that temporarily speeds metabolism after sipping it. To up your intake, keep a jug of iced tea in the fridge.
One cup packs 35% of your daily iron needs—good news, since up to 20% of us are iron- deficient. When you lack a nutrient, your metab slows because the body’s not getting what it needs to work efficiently, says Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, co-author of The Secret to Skinny.
Advertisement
7 of 7Tim Hawley/Getty Images
Hot peppers
Capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their kick, heats up your body, which makes you melt additional calories. You can get it by eating raw, cooked, dried, or powdered peppers, says Lakatos Shames. “Add as much cayenne or hot sauce as possible to soups, eggs, and meats.”
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.