Your Winter Holiday Menu

November 03, 2013
Feel-good feasts

Holiday entertaining can be stressful because you already have a million things to do, right? Indulge the healthy way this season with a showstopping dish, like a fish, beef, lamb, or vegetarian roast. To keep it simple, many of these healthy holiday recipes can be made ahead and reheated—without losing their fresh taste. Make it even easier by serving this meal buffet-style.

Mulled Cranberry Cocktail

Up to 2 hours before guests arrive, make cranberry cocktail. Refrigerate or, if serving warm, keep on the stove over low heat.

Ingredients: cranberry juice, brown sugar, orange zest, cinnamon sticks, cloves, vanilla extract, rum, orange bitters (optional)

Calories: 234

Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Mulled Cranberry Cocktail

Butternut Squash Soup

Creamy, comforting, and packed with beta-carotene, this soup makes a deliciously light lunch or a perfect start to a warming meal. Pour leftover broth into an ice cube tray, then seal the cubes in a freezer bag for later. Add them anytime you need a pop of flavor.

Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic cloves, coriander, crushed red pepper, ginger, butternut squash, low-sodium chicken broth, lemon juice

Calories: 148

Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

Roast Beef Tenderloin With Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Classic and satisfying, a Sunday roast fills your house with the most amazing aroma. We promise that this will become a family favorite.

Ingredients: baby red potatoes, olive oil, rosemary, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic, center-cut beef tenderloin, low-sodium beef broth, cornstarch, dry red wine, butter

Calories: 335

Resistant Starch: 1 gram

Try this recipe: Roast Beef Tenderloin With Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Holiday Sugar Cookies

These whole wheat sugar cookies hold their shape well, and they have a wonderful nutty note via the whole wheat flour. Make these cookies up to a day in advance, and transfer them to separate airtight containers. Great gift idea: Package up a little of each for guests to take home.

Ingredients: all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, egg white, vanilla extract, almond extract, powdered sugar, pasteurized egg whites, lemon juice

Calories: 126

Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Holiday Sugar Cookies

Holiday Chocolate Bark

Great to give as a gift to friends and family during the holidays, this chocolate bark is bursting with the season's richest flavors.

Ingredients: semisweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, salt, cinnamon, brown rice cereal, pistachios, dried cherries, white chocolate

Calories: 198

Resistant Starch: 0 grams

Try this recipe: Holiday Chocolate Bark

