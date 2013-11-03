Your Winter Holiday Menu

Holiday entertaining can be stressful because you already have a million things to do, right? Indulge the healthy way this season with a showstopping dish, like a fish, beef, lamb, or vegetarian roast. To keep it simple, many of these healthy holiday recipes can be made ahead and reheated—without losing their fresh taste. Make it even easier by serving this meal buffet-style.
Mulled Cranberry Cocktail
Up to 2 hours before guests arrive, make cranberry cocktail. Refrigerate or, if serving warm, keep on the stove over low heat.
Creamy, comforting, and packed with beta-carotene, this soup makes a deliciously light lunch or a perfect start to a warming meal. Pour leftover broth into an ice cube tray, then seal the cubes in a freezer bag for later. Add them anytime you need a pop of flavor.
Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic cloves, coriander, crushed red pepper, ginger, butternut squash, low-sodium chicken broth, lemon juice
These whole wheat sugar cookies hold their shape well, and they have a wonderful nutty note via the whole wheat flour. Make these cookies up to a day in advance, and transfer them to separate airtight containers. Great gift idea: Package up a little of each for guests to take home.