7 Days of Slimming Carb Recipes

1 of 15

Carb-lovers rejoice!

Our new slim-down recipe plan from The CarbLovers Diet Cookbook can help you drop six pounds in one week and stay lean for life.



This is the follow-up to our New York Times best-selling book, The CarbLovers Diet, which has helped people just like you reach their goal weight. The science behind the success: healthy carbs, loaded with resistant starch, help you burn fat and feel satisfied. Try the diet for seven days with these recipes that give you about 1,200 calories and up to 10 grams of resistant starch daily.