All-Over Beauty Boosting Tips

4 of 9 Getty Images

Keep the glow

No question, bronzing powder is a makeup artist’s go-to for making clients look fresh and pretty. Not only does it even out skin tone, but "it adds a natural glow, making you look more refreshed," says New York City makeup artist Troy Surratt. "The goal is to look like you spent an hour on your bike," he adds, not a day at the beach.



Find a hue that mimics the shade your skin turns with a light tan, and apply with a blush brush instead of a larger powder brush. The smaller brush lets you target areas on your face that get color in the sun so it looks as natural as possible.