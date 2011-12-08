12 Facts About Restless Legs Syndrome

10 of 13 Getty Images

RLS isn't hard to diagnose

There isn't a blood test for RLS, but that doesn't fuzzy science is used to diagnose it.



There are four necessary criteria for people to be diagnosed with RLS: an urge to move their legs, usually because of uncomfortable tingling or crawling sensations; the urge must begin or get worse during periods of rest or inactivity; the sensations are partially or totally relieved by movement; and the sensations and the urge to move are worse in the evening or at night.



Using these criteria, it can be a straightforward diagnosis if your doctor is familiar with the condition. Your doctor may, however, order blood and other tests to look for underlying causes of RLS, such as iron deficiency.