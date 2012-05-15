How to Get Rid Of 15 Pesky Health Problems

5 of 16 Getty Images

Gas

Excess gas usually is a result of what you eat or how you eat it, Dr. Lamm says. Many people have trouble processing certain foods—dairy and gluten products are two big ones—and the digestive system creates excess gas.



If you find that particular foods give you a lot of gas, avoiding them—or taking a supplement such as Beano with them—may help. You can also cut out behaviors that may cause you to swallow a lot of air, such as drinking carbonated beverages, chewing gum, and eating or drinking too quickly, Dr. Lamm says.