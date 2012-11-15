Enjoy Thanksgiving Without Packing on the Pounds

7 of 8 Getty Images

Savor your leftovers wisely

Split what's left of your Thanksgiving feast into individual Tupperware containers. Add a slice of turkey, some green beans, and a scoop of one side of your choosing, and then stick the containers in your freezer. You'll have an individual Thanksgiving ready in minutes for whenever you need to fix a quick dinner. If you're feeling more creative, use your leftover meat to whip up turkey salad with low-fat mayo and serve it over greens with dried cranberries and walnuts.