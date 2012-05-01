10 of 11 Getty Images

Just don't go there

If you and a family member have had the same argument about the same thing over and over again, asks Carrie McNamara, a consultant and mother of two in the Washington, D.C., area, why have it again?



"I pick and choose what to discuss with my family," says Jim, a New Jersey teacher and father of two. "It is probably not always the best way to go, but I can't argue about everything. I usually let them know how I feel but try not to get pulled into an argument about everything—it's not worth it."