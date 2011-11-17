12 Things Men Must Know About PSA Tests

8 of 13 Getty Images

PSA tests may not save lives

The life-saving benefit of PSA tests may be small—if there is one at all. In 2009, a large study in Europe found men ages 50 to 74 who got PSA tests every four years were 20% less likely to die of prostate cancer than men who weren't screened.



One life would be saved for every 1,400 men tested over a nine-year period, according to the study. Another recent study of men in the United States, however, found annual PSA tests didn't decrease the risk of dying from prostate cancer.



But the tests may nevertheless be worthwhile. "Since we've been doing PSA testing in America, we've had the largest drop in mortality from prostate cancer of any country," Dr. Krupski says.