Famous People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Kurt Cobain

"Thank you all from the pit of my burning nauseous stomach," the Nirvana front man wrote in his 1994 suicide note. For years, Cobain had talked openly and written in his journal about a painful stomach ailment that doctors had been unable to diagnose.



The 2007 biography Kurt Cobain: Oh Well, Whatever, Nevermind claims that this pain was partially what drove the rocker to self-medicate with, and eventually become addicted to, heroin. In 2004, The Guardian wrote that Cobain's IBS-like symptoms were likely exacerbated by his poor diet, which consisted mainly of Kraft macaroni and cheese and Strawberry Quik, and contained few, if any, fruits or vegetables.