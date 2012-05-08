How to Get Your Favorite Fruits in Winter

1 of 7 Carlton Davis/Trunk Archive

Fabulous fruit

You’ve been told a trillion times not to buy produce out of season. But that doesn’t mean you have to skip the fruits you love this time of year. It’s just a matter of knowing which version is the healthiest and tastiest.



"In the winter, frozen or dried options may have a leg up over fresh when it comes to flavor and nutrition," says Elizabeth Somer, RD, author of Eat Your Way Sexy. In other cases, fresh is still the way to go.



Here’s your guide to making the best picks now.