What Belongs in Your Medicine Cabinet?

Tweezers

Think about it: You pluck ingrown hairs with the tweezers and cut your toenails with those clippers. Do you really want them resting next to cotton balls and Q-tips?



"It’s best to store each in its own separate plastic receptacle, to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria," advises Dr. Hagen. He recommends washing clippers, tweezers, and scissors with soap and water before and after use, and disinfecting them with alcohol if you puncture the skin or draw blood.