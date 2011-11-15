6 Anti-Aging Doctors to Avoid

Gretchen Voss
November 15, 2011
Beware!

In the new field of anti-aging medicine, doctors are promising all kinds of pills and procedures to get you looking and feeling younger. But before you take the anti-aging leap, do a little homework on your doctor. Here are six physicians to avoid.
The fixer

Beware any doctor who claims he can slow, stop, or reverse the aging process.
The super-certified

Beware any doctor who says he’s board-certified in anti-aging medicine or age management. The American Board of Medical Specialties (the gold standard in physician certification) does not recognize any such credential.
The hormone-lover

Beware any doctor who suggests that you take human growth hormone (HGH). "It is illegal to prescribe for anti-aging purposes, period," says S. Jay Olshansky, PhD, of the Center on Aging at the University of Chicago.
The prescription-happy

Beware any doctor who wants to prescribe you compounded bioidentical hormones. If you’re interested in hormone replacement therapy, including bioidenticals, go to a board-certified endocrinologist, internist, geriatrician, or gynecologist to get a prescription for a standardized, FDA-approved drug.
The in-exhaustive

Beware any doctor who tells you you have a hormone imbalance based simply on a saliva test, or that you have a vitamin or mineral deficiency based on a cheek swab or genetic test. It’s impossible to diagnose any of these conditions without, at the very least, a blood test.
The very vague

Beware any doctor who can’t give you any evidence of the safety and efficacy of the medical intervention he’s recommending. Your doctor should be able to offer examples of published clinical studies that have been conducted on the treatment.

