Wow friends and family with the ultimate seasonal soirée, Cat Cora style."When I throw a party, I definitely want to be able to mingle—rather than being stuck in the kitchen," Cora says. Prep and plate these drinks desserts and cheeses ahead of time, and rely on snacks like Marcona almonds or marinated olives to bulk up the buffet."Simple-themed parties cut down the prep and planning," Cora says. However it cooks up, a get-together starring her effortlessly elegant recipes lets you relax and enjoy your guests’ company (which, after all, is the most delicious part).