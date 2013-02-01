Bobby Flay's Incredible Egg Recipes
Bobby Flay's Incredible Egg Recipes
February 01, 2013
Get cracking
Let Bobby Flay bring out your sunny side with his incredible egg recipes.
Open-Faced Egg Sandwich
Ingredients:
white-wine vinegar, reduced-fat mayonnaise, whole-grain mustard, olive oil, black pepper, country ham, plum tomatoes, eggs, French baguette, frisée
Calories:
376
Try this recipe:
Open-Faced Egg Sandwich
Ranch-Style Eggs With Chorizo
Ingredients:
olive oil, red onion, garlic, dry red wine, canned plum tomatoes, chili powder, preferably ancho, chipotle in adobo purée, honey, salt, fresh lime juice, zest, yellow or white corn, chorizo, eggs, reduced-fat sour cream, pepper, cilantro, Cheddar cheese
Calories:
444
Try this recipe:
Ranch-Style Eggs With Chorizo
Frittata With Ricotta and Mixed Greens
Ingredients:
olive oil, red onion, red pepper flakes, mixed greens, eggs, Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, red-wine vinegar, part-skim ricotta, basil leaves, parsley leaves, mint leaves, garlic, pine nuts
Calories:
280
Try this recipe:
Frittata with Ricotta and Mixed Greens
Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs
Ingredients:
unsalted butter, red onion, jalapeño, large eggs, salt, ground pepper, goat cheese, chives
Calories:
234
Try this recipe:
Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs
