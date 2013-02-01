Bobby Flay's Incredible Egg Recipes

February 01, 2013
Let Bobby Flay bring out your sunny side with his incredible egg recipes.

Open-Faced Egg Sandwich

Ingredients: white-wine vinegar, reduced-fat mayonnaise, whole-grain mustard, olive oil, black pepper, country ham, plum tomatoes, eggs, French baguette, frisée

Calories: 376

Try this recipe: Open-Faced Egg Sandwich
Ranch-Style Eggs With Chorizo

Ingredients: olive oil, red onion, garlic, dry red wine, canned plum tomatoes, chili powder, preferably ancho, chipotle in adobo purée, honey, salt, fresh lime juice, zest, yellow or white corn, chorizo, eggs, reduced-fat sour cream, pepper, cilantro, Cheddar cheese

Calories: 444

Try this recipe: Ranch-Style Eggs With Chorizo
Frittata With Ricotta and Mixed Greens

Ingredients: olive oil, red onion, red pepper flakes, mixed greens, eggs, Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, red-wine vinegar, part-skim ricotta, basil leaves, parsley leaves, mint leaves, garlic, pine nuts

Calories: 280

Try this recipe: Frittata with Ricotta and Mixed Greens
Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs

Ingredients: unsalted butter, red onion, jalapeño, large eggs, salt, ground pepper, goat cheese, chives

Calories: 234

Try this recipe: Cheesy Cast-Iron Skillet Scrambled Eggs

