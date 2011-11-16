Shape Up Your Brows
Home
Beauty
Shape Up Your Brows
Health.com
November 16, 2011
Boost your brows
"You can use liner strategically to open up your eyes if they’re small, or to make narrow eyes look wider," says makeup artist Carmindy.
Find the shape most like yours, then try these eye-enhancing tricks!
For almond eyes
Apply liner just along your upper lash line, then wing it out at the side to accentuate the natural lift at the outer corner of your eyes.
For deep-set eyes
Thinly line your top lid—it makes your brow bone appear larger. Avoid lining the bottom, which will sink your eyes in even deeper.
For small eyes
Begin lining along your upper lid from the center of your eye (working outward) to emphasize the outside of your eyes and open them up.
For prominent eyes
Trace the inner rim of your bottom lid to draw big eyes in. Adding definition will make them look a little less round—and a lot more sultry.
