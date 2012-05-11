Get Naturally Gorgeous With Mint
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Beauty
Get Naturally Gorgeous With Mint
Diana Cerqueira
May 11, 2012
1 of 8
Claire Benoist
In mint condition
The latest natural beauty booster is like a head-to-toe mojito!
Advertisement
2 of 8
Claire Benoist
Style refresher
A fix for flat hair (when you don’t feel like a ponytail): Spritz peppermint-infused
Organix Hydrating Teatree Mint Leave-In Moisture Mist
($7; Walmart) on strands and scrunch for instant lift and soft body—none of that stiff, crunchy feeling!
3 of 8
Claire Benoist
A smoothing soap
A bar soap that doubles as a scrub? Believe it:
Aveda Rosemary Mint Bath Bar
($14;
aveda.com
) cleans with softening palm oil and glycerin, while peppermint leaf powder buffs away dryness.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Claire Benoist
Hydrating hand sanitizer
Bacteria-fighting mint and conditioning safflower oil in
Jurlique Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer
($15;
sephora.com
) keep germs at bay without shriveling up your skin.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Claire Benoist
Minty moisturizer
Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand & Body Lotion
($12; Whole Foods)—packed with anti-inflammatory peppermint and aloe—is a must-grab if you’re dry all over.
Use it on damp skin post-shower.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Claire Benoist
Sore foot fix
Revive tired feet with
Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Oil Cooling Foot Scrub
($8;
earththerapeutics.com
). Mint extract takes away the ache; apricot seeds get you smooth.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Claire Benoist
Hair hero
The mint and salicylic acid in
Garnier Fructis Mint Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
($5; drugstores) get rid of product buildup and flakes, without stripping your natural oils.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Claire Benoist
Breath saver
The peppermint oil in
C.O. Bigelow Mentha Lip Tints in Bare Mint and Plum Mint
($8;
bathandbodyworks.com
) adds shine to your lips and freshens up your breath—no gum needed!
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up