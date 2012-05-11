Get Naturally Gorgeous With Mint

Diana Cerqueira
May 11, 2012
1 of 8 Claire Benoist

In mint condition

The latest natural beauty booster is like a head-to-toe mojito!
Advertisement
2 of 8 Claire Benoist

Style refresher

A fix for flat hair (when you don’t feel like a ponytail): Spritz peppermint-infused Organix Hydrating Teatree Mint Leave-In Moisture Mist ($7; Walmart) on strands and scrunch for instant lift and soft body—none of that stiff, crunchy feeling!
3 of 8 Claire Benoist

A smoothing soap

A bar soap that doubles as a scrub? Believe it: Aveda Rosemary Mint Bath Bar ($14; aveda.com) cleans with softening palm oil and glycerin, while peppermint leaf powder buffs away dryness.
Advertisement
4 of 8 Claire Benoist

Hydrating hand sanitizer

Bacteria-fighting mint and conditioning safflower oil in Jurlique Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer ($15; sephora.com) keep germs at bay without shriveling up your skin.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Claire Benoist

Minty moisturizer

Avalon Organics Peppermint Hand & Body Lotion ($12; Whole Foods)—packed with anti-inflammatory peppermint and aloe—is a must-grab if you’re dry all over.

Use it on damp skin post-shower.
Advertisement
6 of 8 Claire Benoist

Sore foot fix

Revive tired feet with Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Oil Cooling Foot Scrub ($8; earththerapeutics.com). Mint extract takes away the ache; apricot seeds get you smooth.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Claire Benoist

Hair hero

The mint and salicylic acid in Garnier Fructis Mint Cleanse Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($5; drugstores) get rid of product buildup and flakes, without stripping your natural oils.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Claire Benoist

Breath saver

The peppermint oil in C.O. Bigelow Mentha Lip Tints in Bare Mint and Plum Mint ($8; bathandbodyworks.com) adds shine to your lips and freshens up your breath—no gum needed!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up