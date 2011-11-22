Once you've learned the basics about men's sexual dysfunction from us, you may want to see what other reputable websites have to say. Follow these links for our favorite online tools and resources, including videos, news, and a directory of physicians.
Who it's for: Men with sexual health problems seeking professional help.
Why we like it: Although it's sponsored by Pfizer (the company that makes Viagra), this handy online directory, searchable by zip code or state, is a great way to find a physician in your area who treats sexual health conditions.
Who it's for: Men seeking professional help for their ED.
Why we like it: This is a list of questions you can expect to be asked if you consult a doctor about your erectile dysfunction. Review the questions before your appointment so you’ll be prepared with answers.
Who it's for: Men with sexual-health questions or comments.
Why we like it: This forum about men's sexual health is one of the most active we've seen. Men (and women) post tons of questions and responses on topics such as ED, premature ejaculation, lack of desire, inability to orgasm, and more.
Why we like it: This forum, hosted by the Peyronie’s Disease Society, is the largest and most active Peyronie’s forum on the Web. It offers discussion and support as well as links to news and information.
