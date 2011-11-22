7 Websites for People with Erectile Dysfunction or Other Sexual Problems

Once you've learned the basics about men's sexual dysfunction from us, you may want to see what other reputable websites have to say. Follow these links for our favorite online tools and resources, including videos, news, and a directory of physicians.

NYU Medical Center


Who it's for: Men who suspect they might have a sexual disorder.

Why we like it: This 10-question quiz screens for sexual disorders. You may find it helpful to print out and bring to your initial meeting with your doctor.
Sexual Health Doctors


Who it's for: Men with sexual health problems seeking professional help.

Why we like it: Although it's sponsored by Pfizer (the company that makes Viagra), this handy online directory, searchable by zip code or state, is a great way to find a physician in your area who treats sexual health conditions.
The New York Times


Who it's for: Men seeking professional help for their ED.

Why we like it: This is a list of questions you can expect to be asked if you consult a doctor about your erectile dysfunction. Review the questions before your appointment so you’ll be prepared with answers.
About.com


Who it's for: Men with erectile dysfunction.

Why we like it: This short clip uses animation to demonstrate how sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient in Viagra) helps one achieve an erection.
HisandHerHealth.com


Who it's for: Men with sexual-health questions or comments.

Why we like it: This forum about men's sexual health is one of the most active we've seen. Men (and women) post tons of questions and responses on topics such as ED, premature ejaculation, lack of desire, inability to orgasm, and more.
Peyronie’s Forum


Who it's for: Peyronie’s disease patients.

Why we like it: This forum, hosted by the Peyronie’s Disease Society, is the largest and most active Peyronie’s forum on the Web. It offers discussion and support as well as links to news and information.

