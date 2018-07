2 of 16 Corbis

Confide in your doctor

Unfortunately, with the way our healthcare system is set up, it can be tough to comparison shop—even your doctor may not know what you'll end up paying for a prescription. But that doesn't mean he or she doesn't want to help you out.



Although it can be tough to admit cost is an issue for you, your physician would probably rather you did. One in five new prescriptions that are written are never filled, which drives doctors crazy. So if there's even a small chance you may skip the script because of money trouble, it's better to say so and work on solutions together.)