4 Delicious Holiday Baked Goods

Adeena Sussman
October 20, 2011
1 of 4

Afternoon delights

Got holiday company? Treat them to these warm, delicious (and low-cal) sweets.

Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread

Ingredients: Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground cloves, ground cardamom, ground allspice, eggs, egg white, 2% reduced fat milk, canola oil, canned pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds

Calories: 184

Try this recipe: Pumpkin-Chai Quickbread
2 of 4

Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes

Ingredients: Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground nutmeg, egg, egg white, low-fat plain yogurt, extra-virgin olive oil, grated zucchini, dried figs, powdered sugar (optional)

Calories: 178

Try this recipe: Zucchini-Fig Mini Cakes
3 of 4

Banana-Coconut Muffins

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ripe bananas, egg, egg white, canola oil, vanilla extract, coconut milk, unsweetened shredded coconut

Calories: 265

Try this recipe: Banana-Coconut Muffins
4 of 4

Chocolate Marble Cake

Ingredients: Cake: Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, whole-wheat pastry flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, light sour cream, plain almond milk, applesauce, unsalted butter, eggs, egg whites, vanilla extract, unsweetened chocolate, unsweetened cocoa powder Glaze: Powdered sugar, unsalted butter, unsweetened cocoa

Calories: 219

Try this recipe: Chocolate Marble Cake

