De-Stress Your Face

Breakouts

"When you're under stress, your brain sends messages to the adrenal gland, which releases hormones that turn up oil production in the skin," says Jeanette Graf, MD, a dermatologist in Great Neck, New York. "This excess oil interacts with your skin's natural bacteria, resulting in acne."



Look for products that cut oil, like a glycolic acid-based wash. Your diet can also leave its mark on your face. "Foods high in fat or refined sugar make the inflammatory reaction even worse," Dr. Graf says.



A smart move when you're under pressure: Hit the gym. "The endorphins that exercise releases can decrease stress hormones in your body," Dr. Graf explains.