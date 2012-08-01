6 Ways to Sit Less Every Day

7 of 7 Getty Images

Create multiple workstations

Hear us out: They can all be at the same desk. The idea is to allow your body to rotate between different positions throughout the day.



Create an area where you can stand while doing work (try putting a box or milk crate covered by fabric on top of your desk, to rest your computer on), a stool to perch on (and a perch-level surface—slipping a few books under your monitor will do), and, if you can, a floor-level seating area, where you?ll land to read that oh-so-important memo.



Sitting cross-legged naturally rolls your pelvis forward and maintains the S-curve. Move from one area to the next as you feel like it.