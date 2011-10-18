7 Gadgets for Perfect Portion Sizes

Keep overeating in check with these right-sized kitchen gadgets.
Booze control
Today's giant goblets make it all too easy to pour yourself a vat of vino. Enter the genius Wine-Trax, the measuring wine glass ($29 for two; wine-trax.com), marked with 4-, 6-, and 8-ounce portion rings so you can cap your liquid calories.
Get the scoop
We all know not to eat ice cream straight from the tub. But how much, exactly, should you dish up?
Start your day with the ideal amount of freshly squeezed OJ: The Chef'n Juicester ($15; chefsresource.com) has a built-in measuring cup and two sizes of reamers—small for lemons and limes, large for oranges and grapefruits.
Drink up!
