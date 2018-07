1 of 15 Getty Images

Flab fighters

You may have tried a diet or two in hopes of dropping pounds. But a new Harvard study has uncovered a no-diet way to shed: Adding certain foods to your day while nixing others can slim you.



Researchers analyzed eating habits and gains and losses over several years. Based on their findings, we mapped out a sample day that'll lead to weight loss.



Keep up this eating style, and you'll ditch up to 5 pounds in a year.