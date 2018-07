14 Smart Ways Seniors Can Cut Medical Costs

If you don't have insurance, are paying out of pocket, or have a high deductible, it pays to comparison shop. If you have insurance, shop around for providers in your network.The billing office for your provider should be able to tell you the cost of the procedure. Be sure to let them know if you have insurance or, if you are going to pay for the procedure yourself, ask for the "self-pay discount." Healthcare Blue Book , an independent group that focuses on healthcare spending, offers a free consumer guide to help you get an idea what a fair price is for the medical service you need.