8 Spicy Snacks Under 80 Calories

Health.com
May 02, 2013
1 of 8

Spicy snacks that slim you

60 Calories

18 Red Hots
2 of 8

Herbal treats

72 Calories

4 slices crystallized ginger
3 of 8

Crackers for the crunch

50 Calories

5 Mary's Gone Crackers Chipotle Tomato Sticks & Twigs
4 of 8

Cinnamon hot cocoa

74 Calories

2 teaspoons Godiva Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix with 1/2 cup heated fat-free milk, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 1 cinnamon stick
5 of 8

Autumn Spice Applesauce

73 Calories

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce with 1 tablespoon dried cranberries and 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
6 of 8

Winter nuts

70 Calories

10 Maisie Jane's Orange & Spice Almonds
7 of 8

A taste of chocolate

73 Calories

2 small pieces Xocolatti Mango Paprika Slate
8 of 8

Ginger nibbles

47 Calories

3 Trader Joe's Triple Ginger Cookie Thins

