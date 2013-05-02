8 Spicy Snacks Under 80 Calories
8 Spicy Snacks Under 80 Calories
Health.com
May 02, 2013
1 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Spicy snacks that slim you
60 Calories
18
Red Hots
2 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Herbal treats
72 Calories
4 slices
crystallized ginger
3 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Crackers for the crunch
50 Calories
5
Mary's Gone Crackers Chipotle Tomato Sticks & Twigs
4 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Cinnamon hot cocoa
74 Calories
2 teaspoons
Godiva Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa
mix with 1/2 cup heated
fat-free milk, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
, and 1
cinnamon stick
5 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Autumn Spice Applesauce
73 Calories
1/2 cup
unsweetened applesauce
with 1 tablespoon
dried cranberries
and 1/8 teaspoon
nutmeg
6 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Winter nuts
70 Calories
10
Maisie Jane's Orange & Spice Almonds
7 of 8
Andrew McCaul
A taste of chocolate
73 Calories
2 small pieces
Xocolatti Mango Paprika Slate
8 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Ginger nibbles
47 Calories
3
Trader Joe's Triple Ginger Cookie Thins
