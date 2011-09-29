8 Types of Cancer Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis

If you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you may be at increased risk for certain cancers because of RA medications—or RA-related inflammation itself.



The best thing you can do is to be aware, but don't worry excessively. "The risk of all of these is very, very low," says Stanley Cohen, MD, clinical professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and co-director of the division of rheumatology at Presbyterian Hospital, in Dallas. "When you look at the numbers, the relative risk is higher but the actual risk is low."



RA has even been linked to a lower risk of some types of cancer.