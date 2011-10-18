4 Surprising Health Benefits of Yogurt

Yogurt smooths skin, soothes the stomach, and even polishes candlesticks (really!). What can't this dairy wonder do?
Advertisement
2 of 5Getty Images
Face saver
No need for pricey derm treatments to perfect your complexion. "Yogurt contains lactic acid, which is a component in some in-office chemical peels," says dermatologist Hema Sundaram, MD. "It gently exfoliates the top layers of the epidermis, which can clear up blemishes and discolorations, and may even reduce fine wrinkles."
Try this DIY mask: Mix 1 cup Greek yogurt with 2 to 3 drops of almond or olive oil and a tablespoon of honey; apply to face, leave on for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse and pat dry. Result: more radiant sk
3 of 5Getty Images
Greener cleaner
Make your brass sparkle—without nasty chemicals—by using yogurt. "Its lactic acid works to eat away the tarnish," explains eco-expert Annie Bond, author of Better Basics for the Home.
To make your brass possessions look new again, use Bond's cleaning technique: Go over each piece with a damp cloth, then scoop a few tablespoons of plain yogurt onto a clean rag and rub on until it's shiny. Wipe off excess yogurt, wash with soap and hot water, and buff with a clean rag to see some serious shine.
Advertisement
4 of 5Corbis
Digestive aid
Let the creamy stuff ease your tummy troubles: The probiotics (beneficial bacteria) in some yogurts balance the microflora in your gut, which can aid with digestion as well as keep you regular, says Robin Plotkin, RD, a culinary and nutrition expert.
To reap the benefits, make sure your favorite yogurt contains at least one billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of live cultures. Most brands list this info on their websites.
Advertisement
5 of 5Getty Images
Ticker helper
Another good reason to heart yogurt: "Consuming fat-free and low-fat yogurt may help lower your risk of developing high blood pressure," says Alvaro Alonso, MD, PhD, associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.
Special proteins in dairy regulate BP, and high levels of calcium, magnesium, and potassium contribute to the blood pressure-lowering effect.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.