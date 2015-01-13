Burn Fat With Ballet

1 of 9 Jason Todd

Join the barre hop

Everywhere you look, folks are bellying up to the barre. And no wonder: Ballet-inspired workouts blast fat, focusing on lower-half results such as ab-, bum-, and leg-shaping. Get slim and trim with this 30-minute routine.



Here's the secret: Most exercises involve "micro-movements," in which you move just an inch or two. "They take out the momentum, forcing you to stay in the contraction, which tires muscles faster, giving you faster results," says former dancer Carrie Rezabek Dorr, the woman behind the superhot Pure Barre class and this 30 minute workout.