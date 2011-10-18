Stacy London's 9-to-5 Style

1 of 4 Karen Pearson

Get professional chic

Lawyer Shaunna Jones, 33, longed to inject personal style into her office outfits. Enter Stacy London, who took her from corporate blah to ooh-la-la.



Stacy says:



"I wanted Shaunna's clothing to represent her corporate job and bubbly personality. Since her patterned pencil skirt (perfect for the office) is black and white, any color works on top, so I chose this red silk blouse.



It's got more movement than a basic button down (good if you're curvy on top), and the color looks great on her!"