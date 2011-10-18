Stacy London's 9-to-5 Style

Lawyer Shaunna Jones, 33, longed to inject personal style into her office outfits. Enter Stacy London, who took her from corporate blah to ooh-la-la.
Stacy says:
"I wanted Shaunna's clothing to represent her corporate job and bubbly personality. Since her patterned pencil skirt (perfect for the office) is black and white, any color works on top, so I chose this red silk blouse.
It's got more movement than a basic button down (good if you're curvy on top), and the color looks great on her!"
Get rid of the blah blazer
Stacy says:
"Since Shaunna tends to wear a jacket for client meetings, I created this non-traditional suit for her: I took her black trousers and added a draped olive blazer. It elongates her torso and looks chic, while the sequin-trimmed top adds just enough fun.
Smart accessories, like this faux-fur handbag and thin gold hoops, work at the office and after hours."
Power to the animal print
Stacy says:
"Shaunna loves anything animal print, so I paired her purple dress with this fitted cardi. It's perfectly fine to wear a cardigan instead of a blazer to work; just stay away from baggy styles.
The gray adds a touch of sophistication, and the belt creates a more structured look—not to mention accentuates her tiny waist!"
Keep it or toss it?
Keep it! Bold skirt: Corporate doesn't have to mean boring. A colorful skirt takes you from day to night.
Toss it! Patterned suit: Keep it classic with a solid suit: Steer clear of anything resembling drapes!
