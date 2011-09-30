5 Signs You May Have Restless Legs Syndrome

3 of 6 Getty Images

Symptoms make it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep

A substantial number of people who have RLS also have periodic limb movements in sleep (PLMS). PLMS are repetitive movements that occur every 20 to 30 seconds on and off throughout the night and can cause partial awakenings that disrupt sleep.



If you feel like these symptoms or others make it hard to fall or stay asleep, you're not alone—it's often one of the chief complaints among people with restless legs syndrome.



It's not, however, one of the four criteria necessary for diagnosis. (Although doctors may use it to support a diagnosis.)