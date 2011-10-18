3 Tools to Boost Your Beauty Kit

Diana Cerqueira
October 18, 2011
Freshen up your makeup bag

Need a beauty bag upgrade? Add these three essentials tools to get a total makeup makeover.
Lash curler

No makeup artist would be caught dead without one. It makes your eyes pop, plus the curl it gives prevents mascara from smudging.

Makeup sponge

It's the ultimate multitasking beauty tool. Insiders love the unique egg shape of the Beautyblender Sponge Applicator ($20; sephora.com), which is great for small spots like the nose and eye area.
Fan brush

Lean toward a natural makeup look? Get it with this often-overlooked brush, which picks up less color than big, fluffy brushes. Check out Sephora Professional Natural Fan Brush #43 ($27; sephora.com).

